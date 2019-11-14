Interactive meet between rural banks, Agri Deptt held

State Times News

SRINAGAR: A day long interactive strategy meet between the representatives of NABARD, Ellaqaui Dehati Bank, Gramin Bank and Department of Agriculture was held at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, DGM NABARD Qamar Javed, Chairman Ellaqaui Dehati Bank Arshid Ul Islam, General Manager EDB Mir Mohammad Akbar, General Manager JK Gramin Bank Altaf Hussain and other concerned officers.

Addressing the meeting, Director Agriculture said that the main aim this meeting is to put forward best ideas to enforce positive change in the socio-economic conditions of the farmers and all possible support and help would be provided to the banks as the department has a large data base of field functionaries and employees.

DGM NABARD Qamar Javed laid emphasizes for creating Farmers Produce Organizations (FPOs) at every cluster area.

He said that a group of hundred farmers involved in one or more than one similar activity can form an FPO.

Chairman Ellaqahi Dehati Bank Arshid Ul Islam gave brief account of different activities being carried out by the banks for making agriculture a lucrative sector so that more unemployed youth are roped in the sector.

The participating officers of the agriculture department deliberated upon various issues being faced by them in the implementation of various banking schemes. The representatives of the banks assured them all possible support in this regard.