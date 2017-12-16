Inter Zone Sports Meet of JKP begins; Sports Policy submitted to Govt for approval: DGP

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: According priority to sports to channelise the energies of youth in constructive purpose, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) have already submitted its ‘Sports Policy’ to the government for approval and acceptance.

This was stated by the Director General of Police. Dr S P Vaid while speaking on the opening ceremony of the Inter Zone Sports Meet of JKP at Gulshan Ground, here this afternoon.

“Sports play a great role in shaping the career of youth and the J and K Police will continue to focus on sports as they are very important for police personnel too.

Since sports acts as great stress buster, the JKP holds a number of sports events within and outside the force,” said the DGP before he formally declared open the eight-day long competition.

The DGP also informed that the JKP is conducting National level 66th B N Mullik Memorial Police Football Championship at Jammu in February involving teams from all the police forces of the country.

Teams and athletes from six zones of Jammu and Kashmir Police including Armed Zone, Jammu Zone, Kashmir Zone, Training Zone, Intelligence/security Zone and CD/HG/SDRF Zone are participating in this multi sport activity.

Earlier, ADGP Armed, A.K Choudhary, who happens to be the Organising Secretary of the event, said that Inter Zone Sports Meet will see men and women of different ranks as also those Gazetted Officers (GOs) shall compete in team and individual events of basketball, volleyball, tug-of-war, boxing, wrestling, judo, weightlifting, football, handball, kabaddi, wushu, hockey, shooting and athletic.

Special events for the GOs shall be shooting, badminton, table tennis and lawn tennis.

The IGP Armed Jammu, S.A Watali presented vote of thanks, with special mention of those retiring officers of the force attending the inaugural function.

He also thanked the players, supporting staff and media for making the opening ceremony a success.