Inter-wing sports meet concludes at PTS Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Inter-wing Sports Meet concluded with a prize distribution ceremony at SPS Police Training School (PTS) Kathua, here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Raghav Langer was the Chief Guest while SSP Kathua, Shridhar Patil and CO IRP 19th Bn, SSP Randhir Singh were the Guests of honour on the occasion who felicitated winners and runners up with medals and trophies.

In his inaugural address, SSP Arun Gupta, Principal SPS PTS Kathua informed that trainees participated with great excitement in the field and track events which included basketball, volleyball, tug of war, shot put and athletics (Race in categories of 100 mtrs).

The Principal stressed on the need for sports in deriving health benefits and discipline through which one can achieve his toughest goals.

He complemented the winners and the participants.

Shridhar Patil encouraged the trainees to work diligently to face the present day challenges to the police jawan. Dr. Raghav Langer appreciated the efforts of the principal and his team for organising the sports meet that showcased the hidden talent of the police trainees.

In today’s events, the final matches of volleyball, basketball, tug of war and athletics were played among the teams who had qualified during earlier league matches. Volleyball and tug of war trophies were won by Wing 6th and basketball by Wing 1st. Besides, R. Ct. Ankush Sharma won the 100 mtrs race and R. Ct. Rohit Sharma won the shot put event. Satish Kumar, CPO AP (Indoor), while presenting the vote of thanks, briefed about the different aspects of the sports meet.

He also thanked the officials from District Youth Services & Sports Kathua who were actively involved in the conduct of all the events.

Tejinder Singh, SSP Vice Principal, Vishal Manhas DySP (R&D), Gurmeet Singh Assistant Principal (Admn), Sukhdev Singh, DySP Assistant Principal (Outdoor) and Girdhari Lal, DySP (Estates & Security) were present on the occasion.

Inspr. Surdeep Singh, PO Darshan Singh, Inspr. Pawan Parihar (CDI) and SI Ajay Kumar (I/C Trainees Mess) were instrumental in providing logistic support for smooth conduct of today’s events under the close supervision of Jaipal Singh, Sr.PO.