Inter-wing Sports Meet begins at SPS PTS Kathua

KATHUA: Semifinal positions cleared in volleyball, basketball, tug of war, shot put events of the two-day Inter Wing Sports Meet of 26th BRTC-2019 which began at SPS Police Training School, here on Saturday.

In this sports meet, events of volleyball, basketball, tug-of war, athletics and shot put are being held in which trainees of 26th BRTC Batch are participating.

The Sports Meet was inaugurated by SSP Arun Gupta, Principal SPS Police Training School Kathua in presence of other Gazetted officers, staff members of different faculties of this institute and trainees.

Principal greeted the participants and stressed upon them to devote their time in sports activities in addition to their routine training/duties to attain physical fitness and de-stress themselves.

Gurmeet Singh Asstt. Principal (Admn), Sukhdev Singh Asstt. Principal (Outdoor) and Girdhari Lal DySP (Estate & Security) were also present.

Jaipaul Singh, Sr. PO, Inspr. Pawan Singh (Coordinator) and supervisory officers of all wings and events are members of Organising Committee.

In today’s events, the league matches and semifinals of volleyball, basketball, tug of war and shot put were played among the teams of all the six wings. Wing 6th and 1st entered the volleyball, Wing 1st and 5th in basketball and Wing 5th and 6th in tug of war semifinals. Besides, players of 100 meters race and shot put from six wings also qualified for semifinals.

R/Cts. Bilal Ahmad (Wing 3rd), Sandeep Kumar (Wing 5th), Rahul Sharma(Wing 6th) and Sajad Ahmad (Wing 6th) were outstanding in basketball whereas R/Cts. Mushtaq Ahmad (Wing 5th), Adil Afzal (Wing 1st), Mohd Abdullah (Wing 1st), Rahul Sharma (Wing 6th) and Gourav Singh Sambyal (Wing 1st) of volleyball teams also shined and secured maximum points for their teams to enter into the semifinals.

The services of technical staff of District Youth Services & Sports Kathua headed by Sanjay Kumar, Physical Education Teacher were utilised for the smooth conduct of the games.

Inspr. Sanjeev Sharma (RI), Inspr. Pawan Parihar (CDI) and SI Ajay Kumar (I/C Trainees Mess) provided logistic support to the organising committee for smooth conduct of today’s events.