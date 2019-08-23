Inter-state vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 4 nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: South Jammu Police on Thursday cracked several vehicle theft cases by busting an inter-state vehicle lifters’ gang and arresting four persons.

“In view of rising number of vehicle theft cases, a team headed by SHO Gandhi Nagar Gurnam Singh Choudhary was constituted,” Vinay Sharma, SP South told reporters.

He added that the team rounded up number of suspects and put them to sustained questioning during which accused namely Karam Kumar alias Titu, son of Ram Lubahya of Harnam Nagar, Batala, Punjab, presently living in Ward No. 13, Shastri Nagar, Jammu broke up and spilled beans.

“He confessed his involvement in the commission of crimes and on his disclosure Police Gypsy (JK02T/ 6373) stolen from Nanak Nagar area along with two cars and two Scooties stolen from South area as well as other parts of district Jammu were also recovered,” said the SP.

The recovery included an official gypsy of police parked outside the residence of SSP Manjit Kour, he said.

Other recovered vehicles include Indica Vista, Indigo CS cars and two Activa Scooties.

During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that one of the main accused with the help of one Ashwani Kumar, son of Gidhari Lal of Bishnah, Tajinder Singh, son of late Janak Singh of H No 274, Preet Nagar, Digiana and Aftab Ahmed, son of Noor Ul Din of Srinagar, presently living in Channi Himmat used to tampered the registration numbers, Engine and Chassis numbers of the stolen vehicles against the documents managed from the condemned vehicle owners.

“They used to sell these vehicles further on cheapest rates,” he said adding that one of the accused namely Aftab Ahmed was working as an agent in RTO Office Jammu who used to help others in preparing fake documents.

The questioning of the accused is going on and more recoveries cannot be ruled out, he added.

The arrests were made by Inspector Gurnam Singh Choudhary SHO Gandhi Nagar under the supervision of SDPO City South DySP Ram Singh, SP City South Vinay Kumar and SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh.