Inter-state narco smuggler arrested with 580 kg poppy straw

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: Police on Sunday apprehended an inter-state smuggler after recovering 580 kilograms of poppy straw from his truck in Kathua district. Sikhwinder Singh, a resident of Kapurthala area of Punjab, was arrested and booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after huge quantity of poppy straw was seized from the truck, a police official said. The truck (PB13AR-3621) was on way to Punjab when it was intercepted on a specific information near Rajbagh along the Jammu-Pathankote National Highway in Kathua district, the official said.
