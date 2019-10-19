Inter-school Science Quiz Competition held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Directorate of School Education (DSE) Migrant Cell Jammu organised inter-school Science Quiz competition among the students of different Migrant Schools under Secondary and Higher Secondary levels in Science at Government Mixed Higher Secondary School, Purkhoo Jammu.

The Competition was organised under the overall supervision of H.R Pakhroo, Joint Director DSE (Migrants) Jammu who was the Chief Guest on the valedictory function.

The Chief Guest was accompanied by R.K Hakim, Principal of the host School, as Guest of Honour along with Moti Lal Trakroo, Chairman Omlaj Foundation.

The competition was held under two levels i.e. Secondary level (9th and 10th Classes) and higher secondary level (11th and 12th classes). In secondary level the first position among the different migrant HSSs went to Govt Camp HSS, Durga Nagar, second position went to Govt Camp HSS Shastri Nagar and third position was achieved by Govt Camp HSS, Jagti.

In Higher Secondary level, the first position was achieved by Govt Camp HSS, Bohri, second by Govt Camp HSS, Durga Nagar and third position went to Govt Camp HSS, Nagrota.

The Chief Guest and Guest of Honour distributed trophies and certificates among the winners on the occasion.

The Quiz Competition was sponsored by the SBI and Omlaj Foundation who provided the prizes and certificates.

The proceeding were conducted by Remi Bhat and Kirti Pandita of HSS Purkhoo and time keeper was Autar Krishan and scorer was Sanjay Raina from HSS Purkhoo.