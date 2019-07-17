Inter-school Meet of DYSS for Jammu from July 22

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) shall be holding inter-school district level competitions of district Jammu at different venues here from July 22 to 30, 2019.

This was decided in a meeting of the technical and other officials as also those Zonal Physical Education Officers (ZPEOs) held here on Wednesday.

Different committees were proposed for the smooth conduct of the competition and the heads of these committees were advised to coordinate and make the event a success, a handout issued here informed.

The proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Rajinder Kotwal.