Inter-School handball trials for boys held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Department of Youth Services and Sports Udhampur on Friday conducted District Level Inter-School trials for under-14 and under-17 boys in handball at Subash Stadium, here.

About 66 boys drawn from nine institutions took part in the trials which were held under the supervision of Sudesh Kumar, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Udhampur. The selected boys will participate in the State Level inter-district tournament commencing from next month. The trials were conducted by the technical officials of Youth Services and Sports namely Ravi Singh, Karun Magotra, Vikrant and Vipan Photra. Others present were Ram Lal Badyal ZPEO Chenani, Pawan Kumar ZPEO Pancheri, Poonam Kumari ZPEO Jib, Jaswinder Singh, Sanjay Gupta, Des Raj, Deepika Manhas, Vishal Gupta, Parshotam Kumar, Rajesh Sharma, Romesh Chander, Kanchan Kumari, Santosh Abrol and Sarabjeet Singh.