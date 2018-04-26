Inter-school DYSS Boxing, Wushu events begin

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), the annual inter-school district level boys competition of Jammu in the discipline Taekwondo, Wushu, Thang Tha and Boxing in twin age groups of under-14 and under-17 began here at Indoor Complex MA Stadium on Wednesday.

In all, 250 boys drawn from government and private educational institutions of Jammu District are taking part in this competition.

Earlier, the competition was declared open by Chanchal Kour (DYSSO Jammu) in presence of ZPEOs at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here. While the competition in Thang Tha and Slumbum held today, the boxing, taekwondo and Wushu shall take place tomorrow.