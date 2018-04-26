Inter-school DYSS Boxing, Wushu events begin

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: Under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), the annual inter-school district level boys competition of Jammu in the discipline Taekwondo, Wushu, Thang Tha and Boxing in twin age groups of under-14 and under-17 began here at Indoor Complex MA Stadium on Wednesday.
In all, 250 boys drawn from government and private educational institutions of Jammu District are taking part in this competition.
Earlier, the competition was declared open by Chanchal Kour (DYSSO Jammu) in presence of ZPEOs at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here. While the competition in Thang Tha and Slumbum held today, the boxing, taekwondo and Wushu shall take place tomorrow.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Stroke: Causes, Symptoms and Prevention
Big Star Music presents ‘Dil Ka Sakoon’
Dutt biopic titled ”Sanju”, Ranbir spitting image of controversial Bollywood star
I’m my own worst critic: Benedict Cumberbatch
Getting people together for water conservation a challenge: Aamir Khan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper