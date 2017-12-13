Inter-school Dogri Dance Competition held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Alexander Memorial Higher Secondary School, on Tuesday organised an Inter-School Dogri Dance Competition under the aegis of Youth Talent Search in the premises of school.

Esther William, Principal of the host School, welcomed the guests, judges and the participants.

Students from New Era Environmental School, Bikram Memorial School, Bishnah, S.D Tarapuri Public School, Gandhi Nagar, Lawrence Public School, Panjtirthi and Sidhra, JK Montessori School, J&K Police Public School, Miran Sahib, Bhagwati Haqiqat Memorial Public High School took part in the competition.

The event was judged by Ajay and Nitin. JK Montessori School, Jammu got first prize while J&K Police Public School Miran Sahib won second prize and third prize was shared by Bhagwati Haqiqat Memorial Public High School and New Era Environmental School.