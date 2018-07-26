Inter-school District Level Tournament of Kathua gets underway

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: The Department of Youth Services and Sports Kathua organised competitions in the disciples of Taekwondo, Rope Skipping, Basketball and Swimming for u-19 boys and girls in the ongoing Inter-school District Level Tournament at different venues here on Wednesday.

Taekwondo and Rope Skipping competitions were held at Sports Stadium Kathua whereas Basketball and Swimming at St. Xavier Convent School Hatli and Jandi Pond respectively.

A total of 120 players of various schools of district participated in today’s events.

TAEKWONDO: Mahima Singh Jasrotia and Utkarsh of DPS Rajbagh, Sumit Kumar and Aniket Sharma of Little Angel School Kathua, Vinod Kumar of MHS DAV Kathua, Madhav Sharma of Little Angel School Kathua, Mangal Singh Saini of Rose Public School Sanji Morh, Manoj Singh of MHS DAV Kathua got first position in below 46, 48, 51, 55, 59, 63, 68 and 73 kg weight categories respectively. Vikram Partap Singh of Little Angel School Kathua got first place in above 78 kg.

ROPE SKIPPING: Parveen Akhtar of GHSS Kathera skipped 60 times in 30 seconds and stood first. In boys section, Jatin Kumar of Little Angel School Kathua skipped for 72 times in 30 seconds and stood first.

JUMP ROPE: Parveen Akhtar again stood first by jumping for 150 times in one minute. Similarly, Vishal Khajuria of GHSS Barwal jumped for 149 times in one minute and stood first in boys section.

SWIMMING: Pawan Singh of GHSS Mangloor first in 100 meter free style while Anil Sharma of GHSS Hiranagar in 50 metres. Deepak Singh of Cosmic Heart School Kathua first in 100 metres Back Stroke and Butterfly and Paras Sharma of GHSS Hiranagar first in Breast Stroke 100 metres.

Meanwhile, Bawneet Singh, Anshuman, Harsh Vasu, Akshat, Surajdev, Shivam, Ashish, Sanchit, Mohit, Nikhil, Harshdev Singh and Suryansh Singh were selected for u-19 basketball team on trial basis.

Today’s matches were officiated by Punjab Singh, Pankaj Spolia, Rakesh Manhas, Gopal Dass, Chanchal Devi, Chetan Sharma, Sukhram.

The events held under the convenorship of ZPEOs, Sukesh Kumar, Pardeep Singh, Yog Raj Sharma and under the overall supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kathua Subash Chander Bhardwaj.