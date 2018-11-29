Inter-school Debate Competition culminates at Heritage School

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The two-day Behes-Inter-school Debate Competition concluded at Heritage School on Wednesday.

The event witnessed of over 350 students from various schools across Jammu region. Heritage School collaborated with Behes a national level organisation to provide an opportunity for school students across the region to enhance the public speaking, critical thinking and negotiating skills.

Contestants were divided into two groups- The Lions (age group 14-18 yrs) and the Cubs (age groups 10-13 yrs). They were given topics on the spot and they had to research and present views in stipulated period of time.

The first day saw energetic and enthusiastic speakers battle it out through three rounds. Each Behes round was conducted in a simplified parliamentary format.

The second day started with knock out rounds of debate. The Behes was judged by all the adjudicators from the participating schools.

In the Lions category, the Champion team and the Runners up team were from Heritage School Jammu. Amongst the Cubs Champion team was APS Kaluchak and the runner up team was from GD Goenka.

In the individual awards category, Vianca from APS Kaluchak was declared as the best speaker amongst the Cubs.

Anargaya from KC Public School won the Best Speakers Trophy among the Lions.

In total, 32 teams from the Cubs and 32 teams from the Lions qualified for the Nationals which will be held at Presidium School, Gurugram on December 15 and 16, 2018.