Inter-school competitions of DYSS: Rajan of GHSS Chakroi bags 400 mts gold

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Rajan Kumar of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Chakroi bagged gold in 400 meters event of under-19 boys in the inter-school athletics meet of district Jammu, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at University of Jammu (JU) grounds, here on Wednesday.

Second place went to Mandeep Singh of MHAC Nagbani while Shawan of GHSS Bhour Camp remained third.

The Results:

BOYS: Under-19 year: 400 mts: Rajan Kumar of GHSS Chakroi, 1st; Mandeep Singh of MHAC Nagbani, 2nd and Shawn of GHSS Bhour Camp, 3rd. 1500 mts: Parkula Dalgotra of BSF Paloura, 1st; Amit Kumar of GHSS Kharah, 2nd and Manish Kumar of GHSS Dori Dagar, 3rd. High Jump: Manmohit of MHAC, 1st; Keshav Singh of JK Public School, 2nd and Pushpinder of GHSS Channi Himmat, 3rd.

Under-17 year: 1500 mts: Arjun Kumar of GHSS Akhnoor, 1st; Tarun Sharma of GHSS Gole Gujral, 2nd and Tushar Kaith of APS Miran Sahib, 3rd. 400 mtrs: Mohd Ashiq of BSF Paloura, 1st; Vishal Choudhary of SRML Jammu, 2nd and Param Kumar of Sainik School, 3rd. High Jump: Akhil Manhas of MHAC, 1st; Shahid of GHSS Chakroi, 2nd and Varyam of Sainik School, 3rd.

Under-14 year: High Jump: Abhay Singh of Tiny Tots, Ist; Irfan of KB Public School, 2nd and Rohit Singh of MHAC Nagbani, 3rd. 400 mts: Aryan Gour of Sainik School Nagrota, Ist; Vaishav Sharma of DPS Jammu, 2nd and Danish Ali of BSF Paloura, 3rd.

SKATING: Under-11 yrs: 1500 mts Quads: Dharun Sharma, 1st; Punish Puri, 2nd and Vivan, 3rd. 1500 mts Inline: Nidish Sharma, 1st; Lakash, 2nd and Shreysham, 3rd.

Under-14: 2000 mts Quads: Rajveer, 1st; Samarjot Singh, 2nd and Mayank, 3rd. 2000 mts Inline: Ranveer Shant, 1st; Sarthik, 2nd and Akarshit, 3rd. Under-17 yrs: 3000 mts Quads: Kartikeya Puri, 1st; Abhishek, 2nd and Suryabhanu, 3rd. 3000 mts Inline: Anirudh, 1st; Rythem, 2nd and Vavash, 3rd. Under-19 yrs: 3000 mts Quads: Gourav, 1st; Shubham, 2nd. 3000 mts Inline: Raghav Gupta, 1st; Jaideep, 2nd and Dhruv, 3rd.