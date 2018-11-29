Inter-school Boys’ Athletics Meet concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Inter-school district level Athletics (all age groups) Meet of Jammu District concluded at here at Athletic Ground, University of Jammu under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS).

The medal winner athletes in different age groups were given away the medals by the District Officer (DYSS) and other members of the Organising Committee.

The Detailed Results:

UNDER-19 yrs: 400 mts: Randeep of MHAC Nagbani, 1st; Prakul of BSF Paloura, 2nd and Rohit of SRML, 3rd. 1500 mts: Ajay Kumar of Shastri Memorial School,1st; Mohd. Muneer of GHSS Jajjar Kotli, 2nd; Rakesh Kumar of HSS Chakrohi, 3rd. Long Jump: Gaurav Verma of MHAC Nagbani, 1st; Gourav Singh of Sainik School Nagrota, 2nd and Ajay Kumar of HSS Chakrohi, 3rd. Tripple Jump: Roshan Singh of MHAC Nagbani, 1st; Pranav of APS Miran Sahib, 2nd and Sourav Majumdar of GHSS Muthi, 3rd.

UNDER-17: 400 mts Race: Abrar Choudhary of MHSS Sunjwan, 1st; Mandeep Singh of MHAC Nagbani, 2nd; Mohd. Ashique of BSF Paloura, 3rd. Tripple Jump: Mandeep Singh of MHAC Nagbani, 1st; Harsh Kumar of GHSS Muthi, 2nd and Kanav of BSF Paloura, 3rd.

UNDER-14 yrs: 400 mts Race: Prince Kapoor of Sainik School Nagrota, 1st; Mohit S Jamwal of MHAC Nagbani, 2nd and Swet Singh of APS Domana, 3rd. Tripple Jump: Sagar Singh of MHAC Nagbani, 1st; Vishant Kumar of HSS Dakker, 2nd and Amit Sharma of HS Sungal, 3rd. Javelin Throw: Irfan Choudhary of JK Public School Kunjwani, 1st; Saurav of BSF Paloura, 2nd and Sushant of APS Miran Sahib, 3rd. Long Jump: Jai Bharat Yadav of Sainik School Nagrota, 1st; Aman Singh of APS Miran Sahib, 2nd and Akhil Singh of MHAC Nagbani, 3rd.