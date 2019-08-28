Inter-school Athletics Meet of U-17 boys held

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Level Inter-School Athletics Meet for under-17 boys was organised on Wednesday by the Department of Youth Services and Sports here at Subash Stadium.

As many as 320 boys drawn from 57 government as well as private educational institutions of district Udhampur participated in the athletics meet.

In today’s events, District Officer (DYSS) Udhampur, Swaran Singh was the Chief Guest who stressed upon the participants to never miss an opertunity to take part in sports activities.

In 100 mts, Ajreen Iqbal of Army Public School (APS) stood first, while in 200 mts, Mohd Sakeel of APS secured first position and Ankush Singh of APS stood first in 400 mts race. In 800 mts, Sumit Kumar of APC clinched first position while in 1500 mts, Karta Singh of Higher Secondary School (HSS) Pakhlai secured first position and in 3000 mts, Amandeep of HSS Jaganoo got first position. APS also won the 400×100 relay race.

Sumit Kumar of APS emerged winner in long jump while Vansh Sharma of HSS Udhampur secured first position in high jump.

Jasmehar of Delhi Public School won shot put and discus throw events while Tushar Kumar HS Thalora got first position in Javelin.

Today’s events were officiated by Ajay Sharma, Subash Chander, Raman Kumar, Raj Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar Dogra, Rishi Kumar, Vikrant and Vinod Khajuria. all ZPEOs, PELs, PEMs and PETs were also present.