Inter-school Athletics Meet held

UDHAMPUR: District Level Inter-School Athletics Meet for under-14 boys was organised on Tuesday by the Department of Youth Services and Sports here at Subash Stadium.

As many as 183 boys drawn from 46 government as well as private educational institutions of district Udhampur participated in the athletic meet.

In 100 mts, Parvez Ahmed of High School Harthyan stood first, while in 200 mts, Pawan Kumar of High School Badali Rakh secured first position and Manjeet Singh of High School Kalta stood first in 400 mts race. In 600 mts Rohit Singh of AOC clinched first position.

In long jump event Saviter Singh of Kalta bagged first position while in High Jump Saviter Singh of Kalta bagged first position. In shot put Deeraj Singh of Kalta clinched first position whereas in Discuss Throw Deeraj Singh of Kalta stood first. The overall championship was won by High School Kalta.