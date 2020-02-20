Inter-Panchayat Block Level Cricket Tournament held

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Inter-Panchayat Block Level Cricket Tournament (under 25 years) for men began here on Wednesday.

The tournament has been organised by Youth Services and Sports Department in collaboration with Sports Council J&K.

District Development Commissioner Rohit Khajuria inaugurated the tournament. Chief Planning Officer Sukhleen Kour and Coordinator Sports Council J&K Iqbal Singh were also present on the occasion. Besides, Sarpanchs of different Panchayats were also present during the opening ceremony. In all, 32 cricket teams are participating in the Inter Panchayat Block Level tournament.

Opening match was played between Super King Club Nud Samba and RD Club Samba.