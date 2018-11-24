Inter-Division Under-19 Cricket Tournament inaugurated

Share Share 0 Share 0

DODA: Additional District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Hanief Malik, on Friday inaugurated two day Inter division boys and girls cricket tournament organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports at Sports Stadium Doda.

The boys and girls under 19 teams of Jammu Division and Kashmir Division are participating in the tournament.

During the inaugural ceremony, cultural programme by JNV Arnora and Kidz Kingdom School Doda was presented.

The first match was played between teams of Jammu and Kashmir divisions and won by the former team.

SP Operation, Ravinder Paul Sing, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Ashok Kotwal and District Information officer Mohammad Ashraf Wani besides other district officers were present at the occasion.