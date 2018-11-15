Inter-division T-20 Cricket Tournament begins

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Heritage School brought laurels to the school and their parents by winning array of medals in the State Skating Tournament organised by Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skate Association (JKRSA) at Peer Kho Rink, here from November 10 to 12.

Puneesh Puri of II D won two gold medals, Sharannaya Sharma of VI A and Kartikeya Puri of X A won three gold medals each while Medhansh Sharma of III D and Sehaj Varinder Kaur of VII C won one silver and two bronze medals each in Speed Event. Sub-Junior Boys and Junior Boys’ Team also won a gold medal each, thus adding more feathers to the school’s cap. The principal and the staff congratulated the winners and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.