Inter-Division competitions of DYSS: Jammu wins Kabaddi title, excels in Judo

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu Division emerged winner in both boys and girls sections in under-17 category in the inter-divisional State level kabaddi competition beating teams from Kashmir at MA Stadium, here on Friday.

The competition was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) as part of the annual calendar of activities to raise the State team for the National School Games.

The State level competition also held in the discipline of Judo under-17 girls at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.

Among the officials present at the venues were ZPEO Arnia, Satpaul and Vandhana Sharma (PEL Government HSS Rehal) and other concerned officials of the Department.

JUDO Results (WINNERS):

GIRLS: UNDER-17 Aradhya, Jammu (36 kg), Mamta, Jammu (40 kg), Khushi Thakur, Jammu (44 kg), Sehar, Jammu (48 kg), Julfar Bibi, Kathua (52 kg), Nirali Sharma, Jammu (57 kg), Angel Sharma, Jammu (63 kg), Vishali Sharma, Jammu (70 kg), Krinjal, Jammu (Above 70 kg).