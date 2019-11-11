Inter-District Archery Competition held

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: District Reasi dominated the opening day of UT level Inter-District Archery Competition in the age group of U-17 (Boys) here at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Complex, Katra, on Monday.

The competition was declared open by the Chief Guest, Ashok Kumar, Director Sports Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra.

Earlier, Subash Chander Sharma, District Youth Services & Sports Reasi welcomed the Chief Guest by presenting memento.

The tournament was organised as a part of Annual Sports calendar under the overall supervision of Dr Saleem-ur- Rehman, Director General, Youth Services and Sports, J&K. Chiter Lekhka, ZPEO Reasi presented the vote of thanks.

The matches were officiated by Kuldeep Vedwan, Abhilasha, Vikrant Singh, Jagdev Singh, Mohd Riaz and Sunaina Sharma.

Today’s Results

BOYS Compound: Ankush Thapa (Reasi), 1st and Dishant Singh (Samba), 2nd. Indian: Pariv Khajuria (Reasi), 1st and Bhawani Singh (Reasi), 2nd.