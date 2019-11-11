Inter-District Archery Competition held

STATE TIMES NEWSREASI: District Reasi dominated the opening day of UT level Inter-District Archery Competition in the age group of U-17 (Boys) here at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Complex, Katra, on Monday. The competition was declared open by the Chief Guest, Ashok Kumar, Director Sports Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra. Earlier, Subash Chander Sharma, District Youth Services & Sports Reasi welcomed the Chief Guest by presenting memento. The tournament was organised as a part of Annual Sports calendar under the overall supervision of Dr Saleem-ur- Rehman, Director General, Youth Services and Sports, J&K. Chiter Lekhka, ZPEO Reasi presented the vote of thanks. The matches were officiated by Kuldeep Vedwan, Abhilasha, Vikrant Singh, Jagdev Singh, Mohd Riaz and Sunaina Sharma. Today’s Results BOYS Compound: Ankush Thapa (Reasi), 1st and Dishant Singh (Samba), 2nd. Indian: Pariv Khajuria (Reasi), 1st and Bhawani Singh (Reasi), 2nd.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to hit theatres on November 27, 2020
Faith leaders instrumental in developing sustainable health policies: Dr Sushil
Crystal Reed to star in ‘Escape The Field’
How to navigate and overcome social anxiety in children
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 10TH –– 16TH NOVEMBER 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper