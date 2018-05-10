Inter-department sports meet of JU: Mathematics, Library win opening ties in TT

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Department of Mathematics and Department of Library Sciences won their respective matches in inter-college men’s Table Tennis competitions, organised by Campus Sports Committee of University of Jammu (JU) on the campus, here on Thursday.

While Mathematics trounced The Law School 3-2 in a close contest, the Library Sciences defeated MCA 3-2 again in a well contested game. Similarly, in women’s section, Department of Physical Education and Department of Mathematics emerged winners. The Results: Physical Education beat Department of Sociology 2-1; Department of Mathematics defeated The Law School 2-0.

Meanwhile, in men’s carrom first round, SHTM and Department of Mathematics won their respective matches. Results: SHTM beat Department of Law 2-1 and Department of Mathematics trounced Department of Library Sciences 2-0. In women’s category, the MCA outplayed Department of English 2-0.

The Campus Sports Committee is organising the competition in association with Department of Sports, JU.

CRICKET: School of Hospitality & Tourism Management (SHTM), Department of Commerce and Department of Political Science registered wins in the ongoing Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament, organised by the Campus Sports Committee of the University of Jammu (JU) on the campus grounds, here on Thursday.

Earlier, in the first match of the day, SHTM defeated Economics Department by 23 runs.

Batting first, SHTM set a target of 102 runs for eight wickets in given 12 overs, courtesy brilliant 68 runs off 38 balls from Satvik, who smashed six fours and five sixes.

Rakesh was other contributor to the total with 13 off nine balls.

For Economics Department, Sandeep claimed two wickets while Vikram, Vikas, Pankaj and Gulshan took one wicket each.

In reply, Economics Department managed to score 79 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 12 overs. Vikram and Gulshan were the main scorers with 11 and 10 runs respectively.

For SHTM, Rakesh was the most successful bowler, who grabbed three wickets while Barjinder and Sajan shared two and Anirudh and Subodh took one each.

In another match, Commerce Department trounced Electronics Department by big margin of 62 runs. Batting first, Commerce Department scored 130 runs for the loss of four wickets in 12 overs. Jasvinder with 31 off 17 balls (4×4, 1×6), Rajan 26 off 20 balls (3×4), Gulzar 24 off 17 balls (3×4) and Rauf 13 off eight balls (2×4) were the main scorers. For Electronics Department, Shakir picked two wickets while Vikram and Rahil shared apiece each.

Batting second, Electronics Department could score only 68 runs in allotted 12 overs for ten wickets. Navjot and Atul were the main scorers with 26 and 13 runs respectively. Jaswinder claimed three wickets while Sumandeep and Abhishek took two wickets each and Sanket and Rajan shared apiece each.

In last match of the day, Political Science Department outplayed Chemistry Department by five runs.

Batting first, Political Science made 91 runs for the loss of two wickets in 10 overs. Akhil played useful innings of 47-runs off 32 balls runs (6×4, 1×6) while Narinder contributed 25 runs. For Chemistry Department, Qamar picked one wicket. In reply, Chemistry Department failed to chase the target and managed to score 86 runs for the loss of two wickets in 10 overs. Parteek was the top scorer with 34 runs while Qamar added 27 to the total. Sajid claimed one wicket for Political Science Department.

Today’s matches were officiated by Vijay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Rahul Kumar, Sadiq Hussain and Ashok Singh.