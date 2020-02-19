Inter-College Sports Festival 2020: Semis line-up drawn in football

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Semifinals line-up has been drawn in men’s football event in the ongoing inter-college Sports Festival 2020 Zone-A comprising district colleges of Jammu and Samba underway at GGM Science College grounds, here on Tuesday.

The teams qualifying for the last four stages are Government Degree College (GDC) Kunjwani, MAM College, GGM Science College and Government SPMR College of Commerce.

Earlier, in the quarterfinals round, GDC Kunjwani defeated GDC Khour 5-0 (Umar two goals in 4th and sixth minutes; Suraj 16th minute; Keshav 33rd minute) and Aakash 38th minute).

In another match, GGM Science College got walkover GDC Nagrota while SPMR College of Commerce trounced GCET Jammu 2-0 (Manveer 22nd minute and Ishan Khanna in 44th minute).

The matches were officiated by the technical panel including Suresh Gupta, Rahul Sharma, Vijay Kumar and Abhishek Chandan under the supervision of Gagan Kumar.

CRICKET: Meanwhile, the Cricket tournament got underway at MA Stadium, here. The event was declared open by Physical Director of GGM Science College, Dr. Vinod Bakshi.

In the first match of the day, GDC Kunjwani defeated GDC Jindrah by a margin of 19 runs. Mohd Owais remained top scorer with 39 runs. For GDC Jindrah, Manohar took three wickets. In another match, GDC Akhnoor outplayed GCET by eight wickets.

The matches were officiated by the technical panel including Suresh Singh, Ashok Singh, Vijay Kumar and Sadiq Hussain.

VOLLEYBALL: The Volleyball competition is being hosted by Government SPMR College of Commerce on the campus courts under the guidance of Physical Director, Malik Aijaz under the overall supervision of College Principal, Prof R S Jamwal.

The Results: GDC Kunjwani beat GDC Khour 2-0 (25-21, 25-11); GDC Akhnoor beat GGM Science College 2-1 (25-19, 20-25, 16-14); GDC Marh beat GCET Jammu 2-1 (25-19, 22-25, 15-10); GDC Samba beat GDC Kunjwani 2-1 (18-25, 25-17, 15-11); GDC Jindrah beat GDC Vijaypur 2-0 (25-10, 25-14); GDC Paloura beat GDC Nagrota 2-0 (25-15, 25-14); MAM College beat GDC Ramnagar 2-0 (25-10, 25-22).

The competition was officiated by the technical panel including Rajesh Virdhy, Mulkh Raj Sharma, Bhavana Sharma, Amandeep Sharma and Parvinder Singh.