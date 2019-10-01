Inter-college Kabaddi meet of JU begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Inter-college men’s Kabaddi tournament being organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education as part of the annual calendar of activities of the University of Jammu (JU), began at Gymnasium Hall on the campus, here on Monday.

The event was declared open by Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, JU, Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba. Among others present were Dr. Mukesh Sharma, Balbir Chib, Mohd. Tanvir, Raj Kumar Bakshi and Ravish Vaid.

The Results: GDC Ramnagar beat Trikuta Degree College by 18 (38-20) points; GDC Reasi beat GDC Thannamandi by 28 (48-20) points; GDC Kathua beat GCET Jammu by 25 points (50-25).

Matches were officiated by the technical panel including Ajay Gupta, Anil Sharma, Dhiraj Sharma, Ankush Gupta, Keshav Singh, Amandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh and Gagan Kumar.