Inter-college competitions of JU: Semis line up drawn in women chess

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Semifinals position has been cleared in the women section in the ongoing inter-college Chess (men and women) Tournament, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu on the campus, here on Wednesday.

Teams reaching the last four stages included Government Degree College (GDC) Udhampur, Acharya Shri Chandra College of Medical Sciences (ASCOMS) Jammu, Government College for Women (GCW) Parade and GDC Kathua.

Similarly, in men’s category, participating teams have qualified for the quarterfinal stages and shall be playing for the next round tomorrow.

The Results:

WOMEN (Quarterfinals): GDC Udhampur beat Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET), Jammu by 3-2 in a best versus best game after the match ended in a 2-2 draw; ASCOMS Jammu beat GDC Reasi 2.5-1.5; GDC Kathua beat GLDM College, Hiranagar 3-1; GCW, Parade beat YCET Jammu 4-0.

MEN (PRE-QUARTERS) GCET Jammu beat GDC Samba 4-0; MBS College of Engineering and Technology beat Trikuta Degree College Nardani 3-1; ASCOMS Jammu beat GDC Ramnagar 3-2 (best versus best); GDC Kathua beat GDC Billawar 3.5-0.5; GDC Udhampur beat GDC Bhadarwah 4-0; PG Department, JU beat GDC Poonch 3-1. The matches were officiated by the technical panel including S.P.Sharma, Sushil Sawhney and P.D Singh (incharge competition).

BASKETBALL: Meanw-hile, in inter-college men’s basketball competition, semifinals lineup has been drawn in both men and women sections. In men category, GDC Kathua, GCET Jammu, GDC Paloura and PG Departments on Wednesday made it to the last four stages.

Now, in the semifinals, scheduled for tomorrow, GDC Kathua shall take on GCET Jammu while PG Departments shall lock horns against GDC Paloura.

QUARTERFINALS: GDC Kathua beat GDC Hiranagar 31-13; GCET Jammu beat GDC Ramnagar 40-06; GDC Paloura beat YCET Jammu 14-08 and PG Department beat GDC Samba 27-02.

Similarly, in women’s section, GCW Parade, ASCOMS, GDC Kathua and PG Departments today qualified for the semifinals. In the semifinals, GCW Parade to meet GDC Kathua and PG Departments to take on ASCOMS.

The basketball competition officiated by the technical panel including Rajesh Bandral, Vaneet Pangotra, Manoj Kumar Solanki, Ranbir Singh, Sanjeev Jamwal and Shivam Gupta.