Inter-college competitions of JU: Quarterfinals line up drawn in Badminton

JAMMU: The teams have reached the last eight stages in both men and women sections in the ongoing inter-college Badminton tournament, organised by the Directorate of Sports, University of Jammu (JU) on the campus, here on Wednesday.

In men’s section, Government Degree College (GDC) Udhampur, GDC Paloura, GDC Nowshera, GCET Jammu, GDC Samba and GDC Kathua reached the quarterfinals.

The Results: MEN: GDC Udhampur beat GDC Reasi 3-0; GDC Paloura beat GDC, Ramnagar 3-0; GDC, Nowhsera beat PG Departments 3-0; GCET Jammu beat GDC, Doda 3-0; GDC Samba beat Bhaskar Degree College Udhampur 3-1; GDC Kathua beat GDC Kishtwar 3-0.

WOMEN (pre-quarters): ASCOMS Jammu beat Bhaskar Degree College 2-0; Dogra College of Education beat GDC Hiranagar by 2-1; GDC Akhnoor beat YCET Jammu 2-0; Dogra Degree College beat GDC Billawar 2-0; GDC Kathua beat GDC R.S Pura 2.0; PG Department beat MIET Jammu 2-0; GCW Kathua beat Trikuta Degree College Nardani 2-1.

HANDBALL: Inter-college Handball (men and women) tournament started on Wednesday on the JU Campus, here. Director Sports, Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba interacted with the participating teams and officials. Also present were Ashok Sharma, Sudesh Bhagat, Suman Lata and Vikas Karlopia. The technical panel comprised of Sudesh Kumar, Gourav Sharma, Vinay Sharma and Priya Devi.

KHO-KHO: WOMEN: PG Department beat GDC Billawar 17-06; GCW Udhampur beat GDC Samba 03-01; GCW Kathua beat GDC Akhnoor 09-01; GCW Parade beat GDC Hiranagar 11-02. MEN: GDC R.S Pura beat GDC Sunderbani 09-07; GDC Udhampur beat GDC Bani 14-09; GDC Kathua beat GDC Jindrah 11-09. Officials: Anil Sharma, Ajay Gupta, Dhiraj Sharma, Jagdev Singh, Raman Kalaria, Palbinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Shibali Bhau, Surbhi Antal, Poooja Sharma and Gagan Kumar.

CRICKET (Men): GDC Kishtwar beat Trikuta Degree College by nine wickets. Trikuta Degree College was bowled out for 89 runs in 19 overs. Sumit with (14), Mujtaba (13), Gautam (12) runs and Ajitesh (8) and Arun (8) runs were the main scorers. Rohit picked four wickets while Pardeep and Faizan took two each for GDC Kishtwar. In reply, GDC Kishtwar chased the target making 95 runs in 11.2 overs.

Musharaf was the top scorer with 34 runs while Sajid made 33 and Subham scored 11 runs. Sumit took one wicket for Trikuta College; GDC Jindrah beat YCET by six wickets. YCET, batting first, scored 42 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 8.4 overs. Yawar and Amaan scored seven runs each while Ishtiyaq made six runs. Nazir was the pick of the bowler who claimed four wickets while Akhil and Manohar grabbed three wickets each for GDC Jindrah. In reply, GDC Jindrah comfortably chased the target making 44 runs in 9.5 overs. Sourav Singh scored 19 while Akhil made 11 and Sourabh Singh contributed seven runs to the total. Atif claimed three wickets and Aman took one; PG Arts JU beat MBS College by nine wickets. MBS Collegem batting first, was bowled out for 67 runs in 17 overs, Vatsal was the top scorer with 26 runs while Evendeep Singh scored 14. Hinan Malik grabbed four wickets and Baber Irshad scalped five wickets for PG Arts. In reply, PG Arts scored 68 runs in 5.2 overs for the loss of one wicket. Hinan Malik played a match winning knock of 40 runs while Majid Hussain added 14 to the total. Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel comprising Opinder Pal, Rahul Kumar, Dayal Singh, Vijay Raina, Vijay Kumar, Sadiq Hussain, Suresh Singh, Raj Kumar Bakshi and Sachin.