Inter-college competitions of JU: GDC Reasi wins Sabre team gold in fencing

Sports ReporterJAMMU: Government Degree College (GDC) Reasi bagged gold in Sabre team event after the side outplayed GDC Mishriwala in the final of the annual inter-college fencing tournament, organised by the Directorate of Sports, University of Jammu (JU) on the campus, here on Thursday. The winning team was comprised of Aanshika, Sonia, Archana and Deepika while the runners-up included Eva, Jannu, Meena and Diksha. The Results: INDIVIDUAL: SABRE: Meena Kumari (GDC Mishriwala), Ist; Anuradha (GDC Reasi), 2nd ; Sonia (GDC Reasi) and Aanshika (GDC Reasi), joint 3rd. FOIL: Diksha (GDC Reasi), Ist;: Deepika (GDC Reasi), 2nd; Gazal (Jammu College of Physiotherapy) and Aakansha Sabharwal (PG Departments of JU), joint 3rd. TEAM: SABRE: GDC Reasi (Aanshika, Sonia, Archana, Deepika), Ist; GDC Mishriwala (Eva, Tannu, Meena and Diksha), 2nd. Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel including Chotu Lal Sharma, Rachna Jamwal, Bhisham Singh Jamwal, Ujjwal Gupta, Ajay Kumar and Shreya Chib under the guidance of P.D Singh.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper