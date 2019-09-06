Inter-college competitions of JU: GDC Reasi wins Sabre team gold in fencing

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Government Degree College (GDC) Reasi bagged gold in Sabre team event after the side outplayed GDC Mishriwala in the final of the annual inter-college fencing tournament, organised by the Directorate of Sports, University of Jammu (JU) on the campus, here on Thursday.

The winning team was comprised of Aanshika, Sonia, Archana and Deepika while the runners-up included Eva, Jannu, Meena and Diksha. The Results:

INDIVIDUAL: SABRE: Meena Kumari (GDC Mishriwala), Ist; Anuradha (GDC Reasi), 2nd ; Sonia (GDC Reasi) and Aanshika (GDC Reasi), joint 3rd. FOIL: Diksha (GDC Reasi), Ist;: Deepika (GDC Reasi), 2nd; Gazal (Jammu College of Physiotherapy) and Aakansha Sabharwal (PG Departments of JU), joint 3rd. TEAM: SABRE: GDC Reasi (Aanshika, Sonia, Archana, Deepika), Ist; GDC Mishriwala (Eva, Tannu, Meena and Diksha), 2nd.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel including Chotu Lal Sharma, Rachna Jamwal, Bhisham Singh Jamwal, Ujjwal Gupta, Ajay Kumar and Shreya Chib under the guidance of P.D Singh.