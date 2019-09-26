Inter-college competitions of CLUJ: MAM lifts men, women badminton titles

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Hosts Government MAM College clinched both men and women’s titles in the annual inter-college Badminton tournament, organised by the Dean Students Welfare (DSW) of the Central University of Jammu (CLUJ), here on Wednesday.

In the men’s final, MAM College defeated Government SPMR College of Commerce 3-1. In the women’s title clash, MAM College trounced Government College of Women (GCW) 2-1. Earlier, in the only semifinal, decided today, MAM beat Government College of Education 2-0.

Dean Students Welfare, Dr Twinkle Suri was the Chief Guest, who interacted with the teams in the presence of Sports Coordinator of CLUJ and Physical Director GGM Science College, Dr Vinod Bakshi.

Also present were Dr. Banpreet Kour (Associate Dean Students Welfare, CLUJ), Sumnesh Sharma (Physical Director of MAM College) Aijaz Malik (Physical Director of SPMR College of Commerce), Dr. Mandeep Singh (Physical Director, Government College of Education, Dr. Roopali Slathia (Physical Director, GCW, Gandhi Nagar), Neelam Chalotra (Assistant Physical Director MAM College), and Anil Kumar(Assistant Physical Director, GCW, Gandhi Nagar).

The matches were officiated by the technical panel including Rahul and Balbir under the supervision of Physical Director of Hiranagar College, Vikram Singh.