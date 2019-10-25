Inter-CBSE School English Debate Competition held at MVIS

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: MV International School (MVIS) on Thursday organised Sahodaya Inter-CBSE School English Debate Competition for junior students wherein 25 leading CBSE schools of Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Akhnoor took part.

Prof. Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor Central University of Jammu was the Chief Guest and Sandeep Mehta, SSP Special Task Force was the Special Guest on the occasion.

Prof. Rashi Sharma, HoD English, Govt. Degree College, Samba and Taniya Sambyal, PGT English APS Samba were the judges of the event. Hira Lal Abrol, Chairman and Gourav Abrol, Director, MV International School were also present.

The event started with lighting of lamp by the judges besides Kamal, Manager HDFC Bank and Kundan Lal Dogra Principal MV International School. The participants debated on the topic ‘Homework should be banned in Primary School’. The participants were adjudged on the basis of content, pronunciation, confidence, voice modulation, pronunciation and expression. Sabhya Sharma, class 4th student of G D Goenka Public School emerged as winner whereas Anubhav Dubey, class 5th student of Doon International School and Tanishq Rai of class 5th of APS Nagrota notched second and third positions respectively. Lekisha Vats of class 4th from APS Nagrota won the first consolation prize while the second consolation prize was shared by Gouri Verma of class 5th from G D Goenka and Kirtin Jain, class 5th KC Public School. Nirmal Mahna, President Jammu Sahodaya School Complex and Principal DPS Kathua, who also witnessed the proceedings of the competitions, appreciated the spirit of the young debators. The winners were presented with trophies and certificates.