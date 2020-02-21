Inter-block chess, carrom tournaments held

STATE TIMES NEWS GANDERBAL: The Department of Youth Services & Sports, Ganderbal in collaboration with District Administration Ganderbal on Friday hosted inter-block Chess and Carrom tournament, here at Indoor Sports Complex, Sehpora, Ganderbal. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Joint Director Planning, Ganderbal, District Youth Services & Sports Officer Ganderbal, Panchayat and block representatives and other concerned were present in the concluding function. Later, the DC Ganderbal and SSP Ganderbal distributed prizes among the winners and impressed upon participants to work hard and bring laurels to the district in the forthcoming state level competitions.
