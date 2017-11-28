Inter Battalion Sports event; Watali reviews arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: IGP Armed /IRP Jammu Zone S.A Watali on Monday chaired officers meeting regarding the Inter Battalion Sports event scheduled to be held from December 2.

The Inter Battalion Sports event-2017 is being organized for both men/women and will start from December 2, 2017 at Gulshan Ground Jammu, Watali said adding that the players of J&K Armed/IRP Battalions will be competing in the Games/events viz, basketball, volleyball, tug of war, boxing, judo, washu, wrestling, weightlifting, football, handball, kabadi, hockey, shooting, judo and athletic.

Besides there will be some events of GOs viz, badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis and shooting, he said. Watali directed the officers that the inter-BN meet is an opportunity to the personnel of armed police to showcase their capability in field of spots.

He directed all the officers to make such arrangements that these games are held smoothly.

The IGP was informed that the games/events will be conducted on knock out basis as per rules/regulations laid down by All India Police Sports Control Board in accordance with respective rules and regulations of Indian Sports Associations/Federations.

Outstanding players amongst battalion personnel excluding current Central Team Players will participate in the tournament. An Athlete can take part in only three individual events and one team event viz, Relay Races or Cross Country.