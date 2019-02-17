‘Intensify drive to stop ration pilferage’

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In order to stop hoarding, profiteering and black marketing across the Kashmir Valley, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Saturday directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) and FCS&CA Department to start intense drive with recently constituted special task force (STF) for regular inspection of stock and supply position of essential commodities.

The Divisional Commissioner made these directions while chairing a meeting with all DDCs and other concerned officers of the department to review the stock and supply position of essential commodities.

The Divisional Commissioner directed that STF and FCS &CA will conduct separate inspections across all ration Ghats and Fair Price Shops in Kashmir Division to ensure proper supply of rice, wheat, sugar, LPG, kerosene, petrol and diesel. He also directed strict action against violators as per the law and sought daily reports for the action taken in this regard.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the officials to ensure that the food grains are distributed to the consumers in the early days of every month.

The meeting was informed that for consumers can register their grievances, queries or know about the activities of the department through its websitejkfcsca.gov.in, or on capdkashmir.nic.in, feastjk.gov.in/jkgrams. Besides, the department has dedicated toll free numbers 1967 and 1800-180-7011 for filing of complaints. In addition to this, FCS&CA also has a Facebook page Food, Civil supplies and Consumer Affairs Kashmir and Twitter handle is Director, FCSCAK.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed on the need to provide up-to-date service and quick redressal of all grievances so that consumers do not face any inconvenience in lifting of essential commodities.

Deputy Director FCS&CA Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Irfan and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas all DCs of the valley participated the meeting through video conferencing.