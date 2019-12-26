Intensify CASOs to flush out terrorists: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday called for intensifying Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) to flush out terrorists,

Addressing high ranking officers, the DGP emphasized on collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the terrorists and their masters across the border. He said that although successes have been achieved across Jammu and Kashmir against the terrorists, yet coordinated strategies are required to ensure long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP said that training in tackling law and order situations has to been upgraded to sharpen the skills of our personnel to meet any challenge. He said public cooperation has helped to make our efforts fruitful in maintaining law and order. He directed the officers that while dealing with any situation they should ensure that law-abiding people were not put to any inconvenience during their day-to-day activities. The DGP reiterated that the support of community was essential and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritizing community-based programmes. He directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required.

The meeting deliberated on various important issues relating to the internal security. The officers representing different districts briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to safety and security of People in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by ADGP, CID Dr B. Srinivas, IGP Kashmir, S.P Pani, DIG, CKR, V.K Birdi, DIG NKR Suliaman Choudary, all District SSPs, SSP, SBK, SSP, CIK, SP Operations Srinagar and other senior police officers.