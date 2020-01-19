Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation drive launched across region

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan on Sunday inaugurated Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) programme phase-1 at District Hospital (DH) Ramban.

ADC, Ashok Sharma, Dy. CMO, Dr. Mohd. Iqbal Bahat, BMOs, Dr. Bupinder Singh and staff members of DH were present on the occasion.

DC informed that 427 vaccination booths have been established across the 4 medical blocks of the district including Gool, Ukhral, Batote and Banihal with a deployment of 1720 team members and officials of different departments, 86 supervisors.

Besides, 8 mobile and 16 transit teams along with supervisory staff and collaboration of teachers and Anganwadi Workers were engaged for proper execution and monitoring of the immunization process.

Similar drive was also carried out in far-flung and snow bound areas of district like Mahu and Mangit of Banihal block.

Later, he disclosed that the anti-polio drive was carried out in the district today in which 90.49 per cent about 59338 children out of 65569 upto 5 years of age were administered polio vaccines and rest of children will given polio drops at their places in next two days.

DODA: The Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) Programme for the children between 0-5 years age started in Doda district today.

At Bhadarwah, BMO Bhadarwah Dr Abdul Hameed Zarger along with other Health officers inaugurated the Pulse Polio Immunization Day by administering anti-polio drops to the children at Sub District Hospital Bhadarwah.

90 booths were established in Bhadarwah valley, in which 360 employees were deployed to administer pulse polio drops to the children below the age group of 5 years.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the department for conducting of the pulse polio programme successfully.

According to reports,Door-to-Door Campaign will be started from tomorrow morning in which staff has been engaged to ensure full Immunization of Bhadarwah region.

At Doda, District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr. Sagar D Doifode inaugurated the programme at the Model Polio Booth near OPD block,New District Hospital Doda and also administered Polio drops to the children.

Chief Medical Officer Doda Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Shah,MS District Hospital Doda besides, Doctors and senior functionaries of the Health Department were present in the programme.

DDC said to reach the targeted children in the District 531 Pulse Polio Immunization Booths have been established to provide vaccine to a target of approximately 75000-76000 children.

He also revealed 2124 health workers alongwith Supervisory teams, Anganwadi and Asha workers, Education department and ANMT school students have been engaged for Booth/ House to House activities, besides 17 transit booths are also established for the purpose.

RAJOURI: Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh started three days long campaign of Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization and administered vaccine to the children below five years of age at polio booth of Gujjar Mandi.

Senior Rotarian KK Langer, senior officers of district administration, health department and civil society members were present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, DDC said that collaborative efforts of all the stakeholders of the society are an important prerequisite for making the campaign a success one.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Rajouri, Dr. Anees Altaf Nabi informed that 82% of the total target children have been covered on the first day of the immunization campaign.

He said that 88918 children out of 108914 have been administered pulse polio vaccination on day one. He further informed that on Monday and Tuesday, door to door campaign will be launched across the district to cover the rest of the children.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Rajouri Dr. Sanjeev Puri inaugurated the pulse polio immunization booth at Jawahar Nagar.

Meanwhile, a function was held at Community Health Centre, Kandi to initiate the pulse polio programme which was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka Surender Kumar.

Giving details on this programme Blok Medical Officer, Kotranka Dr. Iqbal Malik said that a total 128 polio booths and 498 employees including volunteers, members of NGOs, Govt. teachers, AWW and ASHAs were employed to cover this huge task in Kotranka and Budhal. Chief Medical Officer Rajouri Dr. Sanjeev Puri issued instructions to extend the programme in case the target is not achieved, he added. Prominent citizens Mukhtar Ahmed, Nesami, Wajid Ch and SHO, Kotranka Mushtaq Ahmed and ASHAs were also present on the occasion. Mohd Ayoub Lone, Community Health Officer, CHC Kandi also spoke and delivered the vote of thanks.

SAMBA: District development Commissioner, Samba Rohit Khajuria inaugurated Intensified Pulse Polio Programme and instilled polio vaccine drops to newly born baby in the presence of Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rajinder Samyal at District Hospital Samba.

The polio programme is set to be carried out for 3 days and 47654 children in the district of age group below 5 years are to be vaccinated.

Booth level activities for which 332 booths, 11 mobile teams and 9 transit teams were established whereas 1328 workers, 66 supervisors from health ICDS, Education, NGOs and volunteer workers engaged.

38393 children have been immunized today in the booth activity. For next two days these teams will conduct door to door activity and cover 59845 houses, 94 high risk areas including slums, brick kilns workers colony, nomads and construction site to immunize the left out children. Senior doctors and para-medical staff were also present on the occasion.



KISHTWAR: Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana today kick started three days Intensified Pulse Polio Programme administered Polio drops to children below 05 years at District Hospital Kishtwar in presence of ADDC Kishtwar Mohd. Hanief Malik and Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kishtwar Dr. Parvez Iqbal Wani.

Deputy CMO Kishtwar Dr. Mohd. Fareed Bhat, District Immunization Officer Kishtwar Dr. Balbir Kumar, BMO Kishtwar Dr. Gansham Singh, besides Doctors and paramedical staff of District Hospital were also present on the occasion.

DDC said that under this programme oral Polio drops shall be provided to about 43805 children up to 5 years of age across the district for which 368 Polio booths has been established in the district.

NOWSHERA: Polio drops were administered to the children up to the age of 5. The main programme was held in Sub district Hospital Nowshera where the ADC Nowshera Sukhdev Singh Samyal inaugurated the campaign by giving polio drops to a child.

The Block Medical Officer Dr Satpal Pagotra said that in all 66 polio booths were made where drops were given by 250 employees.