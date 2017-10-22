Intelligence agencies raise serious security concerns over vital army installations

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ahead of the shifting of Durbar Move offices, intelligence agencies have raised serious security concerns over the presence of temporary structures in the close vicinity of several vital security installations in and around Jammu.

Presence of Rohingyas in and around these structures in Sunjwan, Belicharana on the periphery of Jammu Airport, near Bari Brahmana besides different transit camps near Railway Station have also raised security concerns of these vital installations.

Following the alarm, the Station House Officers of respective police stations have been directed to verify the credentials of the people occupying these structures.

It has been seen private nurseries have also come up close to the boundary walls of army transit camps where large number of people come every day and screening them is a bit tedious process.

In some of the cases, labourers from outside the State and in some cases locals have occupied the empty plots, close to boundary walls of security, army, CRPF and BSF camps.

The senior police officers are expected to review the prevailing security situation afresh ahead of the shifting of Durbar Move offices. Police teams have been deputed to verify the credentials of occupants, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, general alert has been sounded along the Jammu Srinagar National Highway as a large number of employees are scheduled to travel on the route, ahead of opening of these offices in Jammu. The security of different buildings, housing State government employees,

has also been heightened and local police stations have been directed to provide security cover to these buildings to ensure safety of Durbar Move employees in Jammu.