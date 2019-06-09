Intel inputs about possible threat to Jammu based leaders

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

Jammu: An intelligence input has been passed on to the Jammu and Kashmir Police about a possible threat to some Jammu based leaders including BJP its president Ravinder Raina and Chairman of Ikkjutt Jammu, Adv Ankur Sharma”, officials said on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu range) M K Sinha said they have got the security inputs and are looking into it. Security alerts have been sent to the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts and range officers for necessary action and precaution.

Raina, an RSS pracharak who was appointed as the state BJP head last year, is already a state government protectee.

Senior police officials said that they were aware about the threats but added that such warnings come almost on regular basis.

The intelligence input is being verified by other concerned security agencies, they said. According to the reports, “Hizbul Mujahideen is planning to target Ravinder Raina( State BJP President) and Chairman of Ikkjutt Jammu, Adv Ankur Sharma”.

The said report has advised senior police officers and these two leaders to take precautions in the wake of these threats.

When contacted Ravinder Raina told reporters, “I was informed by the senior security officers about being on the hit list of Hizbul Mujahideen. HM trying to silence our voice at the behest of Pakistan’s premiere intelligence agency ISI. Let they understand we are soldiers of mother Nation and BJP.

“We will not be cowed down by these threats issued by the cowards, on the run in Kashmir valley”, he added.

Raina said, “Sustained operations conducted by the brave hearts of Indian army has resulted in elimination of top commanders and it is their frustration and nothing else that they are indulging in these tactics to silence our voices”.

Ikkjutt Chairman, Ankur Sharma said that after this input has come to light the onus is on the security forces to take appropriate measures. He said, “We will continue to oppose the ongoing ‘jihad’ and continue to raise our voice in national interest and protect interests of people of the Jammu region”.