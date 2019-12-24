Integrity, Honesty, Conduct Canons of Judicial Ethics: Justice Magray

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Terming integrity, honesty, behaviour, hard work and conduct as canons of Judicial Ethics, Chairman High Court Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Ali Mohammad Magray on Monday emphasized the Judicial Officers to be bold and fearless while dispensing justice strictly following the letter and spirit of law.

Justice Magray was addressing the Munsiffs of 2019 batch during the three month pre-appointment induction training programme organized by the J&K Judicial Academy.

Nearly, 41 Munsiffs are undergoing this training programme under the Phase-I. “Judges have to uphold the dignified life and high standards of ethics and conduct not only in public life but in private life as well as they are being looked upon as role models”, he maintained.