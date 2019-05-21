INTACH, GGM Sc College hold interactive session

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Jammu Chapter in collaboration with GGM Science College (Erstwhile Prince of Wales College) Jammu organised an interactive session to commemorate International Museum Day for highlighting the Geology Museum of the college, which is one of the oldest museums of India.

Maj Gen (Retd) G S Jamwal AVSM was the Chief Guest on the occasion and impressed upon the authorities as well as civil societies and organisations like INTACH to save heritage places of Jammu with significant historical backgrounds like Wadia Geology Museum of GGM Science College Jammu. Prof Poonam Chowdhary, Director Centre for Museology, University of Jammu briefed on the importance of International Museum Day and museums of the nation. Vinod Malhotra, former Divisional Commissioner, Town Planning Organisation, J&K Government explained historical background of GGM Science College and highlighted planning of the college and selection of the site with development of lush green grounds. Prof C K Khajuria, HOD, Geology Department gave a presentation on Wadia Geology Museum having rich and unique collections since its inception. He also talked about the importance of the museum at the International level, as scholars from other countries like USA and UK have visited the same for research/study purpose.

S M Sahni (KAS Retd), Convener Intach Jammu Chapter highlighted importance of Geology Museum, which can be projected at the Tourism Map of Jammu. He further informed that the clay surfaced Tennis court of the historic GGM Science College was one of the famous Tennis Courts of Northern India where Inter-State matches were played. He remembered that the clay court was well maintained and students were not allowed to move in tennis court area. Further, the tributaries of Ranbir Canal used to irrigate the playgrounds of the campus. The conservation plans in the form of DPRs stands prepared and furnished to the authorities in year 2017-18 for restoration/conservation of the heritage buildings of GGM Science College. Vice Principal of the college presented formal vote of thanks and appreciated efforts of INTACH Jammu Chapter for helping the college management to highlight the importance of Geology Museum (Wadia Museum of Geology).

Faculty members of the college, scholars, students, members of INTACH, members of press and media fraternity along with Harbinder Singh, Himani Badyal, Vernika Gupta, Sandeep Singh Pathania, Sapna, Kirpal Singh and event coordinator of INTACH Jammu Chapter, S S Rissam were also present on the occasion. Prof Sukhchain Singh of Geology Department coordinated the event.