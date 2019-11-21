INTACH Brochure depicting heritage water bodies of Jammu released

????????????????????????????????????

State Times News

JAMMU: Secretary Rural Development Department & Panchayat Raj, Sheetal Nanda on Thursday released a Brochure on “Glimpses of Traditional Water Bodies” here.

‘An intangible and tangible heritage documentation initiative’ has been prepared by Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Jammu chapter.

Speaking at the launch function, the Secretary said that government is launching a number of schemes for rainwater harvesting which include Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, under which a water body in each Panchayat would be developed to tackle the portable water scarcity in rural areas.

Emphasizing that traditional water sources were essential for meeting the water requirements of the people, especially in water deficit areas, she said it is the duty of both public and the government to regenerate and revive these systems. She underlined the need to restore the traditional water bodies with adequate landscaping so that these are protected and people also get benefited from such economical resources.

She appreciated the role of INTACH in preparing the Brochure in a professional manner with detailed pictorial depiction of ancient ponds.

Pertinently, some of the ponds shown in the brochure have lost their existence due to one reason or the other. These include Ragunath temple pond which has now been filled up and developed as Ranbir Market, another was on the hill top over which Civil Secretariat complex has come up.

Director Rural Development department Jammu and team members of INTACH and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.