Institutional changes initiated to make governance more accountable: Dy CM

KATHUA: Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh on Thursday said that the Government has initiated institutional changes to provide corruption free, transparent and accountable governance to the people at their door steps.

The Dy CM said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating public utility assets worth Rs. 29 Lakh created by Rural Development Department today at village Manger, Dher and Dadwara of Billawar, including road and culverts.

Dr Singh, on the occasion, listened to the problems of people which mainly included repair of village roads, mobile school for Gujjar & Bakerwal Community, new roads for improving intra village connectivity, electric poles and PHE pipes for newly constructed houses, hand pumps, anganwari centre, replacement of LED bulbs, transformers for augmenting power supply besides constructing new roads and repairing the damaged roads.

Dr Singh directed ACD Kathua to take up construction of a culvert connecting Bala Sundri road and Bheeni bridge at the earliest. He further directed him for on spot registration of those who are interested for construction of IHHL at their homes and informed the public that soon a Solid Liquid Waste Management project will be launched at Phinter to realize the objectives of SBM.

The Dy CM announced Rs. 5 Lakh from his CDF to lay PHE pipes for newly constructed houses at village Manger.

Urging people to come forward and help the PDD to achieve the target of 100% metering in Billawar, he said that public cooperation is essential to get uninterrupted and quality power supply. Nursing College, Accidental hospital, 2000 Kanal land for industries and illumination along Phinter – Sukrala road are few other projects which will make Billawar a model constituency, added Dr. Singh.

He also underlined that additional Rural Development works amounting Rs. 5 Crore have been identified to consolidate the rural infra in Billawar. He further stated that all stakeholders should come forward and work in tandem to make Billawar ODF.

The Dy CM advised the villagers to participate actively in the coming Panchayat elections by electing qualified and genuine candidates to strengthen the democracy at grass root level.

Later, Dr Singh kick started blacktopping of Garh link road to be executed by PWD(R&B) Department at an estimated cost of Rs 2 Crores.

Among others ADC Billawar, Joginder Singh Rai, ACD Kathua, Rajiv Khajuria, BDOs, Tehsildars, Engineers, TSO, BMO and villagers in large numbers were present on the occasion.