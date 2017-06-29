Instead of celebrations, BJP should introspect its failure: Manohar

STATE TIMES NEWS

BILLAWAR: Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, Former Minister advised BJP and its leadership including Dy CM Nirmal Kumar Singh who is celebrating three years rule of BJP in different parts of the country as well as the State to introspect their failure in all fronts and misdeeds instead of celebrating the occasion.

Dr Sharma said that it is very unfortunate that the BJP and its leadership who was busy in accusing Dr Manmohan Singh Government for its achievements in different sectors now and alleged its big failures is now adopting all those schemes and getting the credit of all the achievements of Dr Manmohan Singh by inaugurating various projects. He said that not only taking credit but also drum beating the BJP is terming as great achievements of their government for which they always cornered Dr Manmohan Singh in Parliament as well as on public platform.

Dr Sharma further said that Modi and its BJP strongly opposed much popular schemes of Dr Manmohan Singh such as MNREGA, Aadhaar, GST and FDI and termed as disastrous and big failures of Dr Manmohan Singh’s government but after taking over as PM, Modi suddenly started praising these schemes and adopted one by one and now celebrating as his big achievements . The GST which was delayed by Modi and BJP wrong politics for more than ten years and which was fixed at a rate of 14 per cent, Modi is going to impose upto 28 per cent and without any proper preparation and framework going is to be biggest failure such as demonetisation.

Dr Sharma further accused government of BJP in Center as well as in State of first criticising all the good and popular schemes of UPA and now taking credit for the same schemes and projects. He asked BJP to either tender apology to people of country for misleading or accept the wrong and disastrous propaganda against Dr Manmohan Singh and UPA.