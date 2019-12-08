Instant justice to rape victims

Dear Editor,

The recent encounter of Hyderabad rape accused by police has given a sigh of relief to the victim’s family and millions others who are not habitual of such heinous crimes against humanity and women. No doubt this immediate and short cut delivery of justice is not acceptable on the legal grounds.But this will be necessary in the civilized social structure to pacify the public feeling and resentment. It is the need of the hour to frame such a law in the constitution to check and control such kind of barbaric action in the society. Many rape victims are enjoying the patronage of custodial sentence since many years and it gives a wrong message to other culprits who are designing their malicious plan for such crimes. Delay in justice to the suffer of such incidents can create an atmosphere of insecurity and humiliation. However police has claimed that it is not a fake encounter.

The retaliation by police started after the snatching of weapons from police and during that scuffle this encounter came into the site.

Sudan Shyam,

Sunderbani.