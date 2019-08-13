Install high mast light and maintain pond on priority basis

Dear Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight the issues and problems being faced by the residents of ward no 55. I am residing here for the last 25 years and we are facing a number of problems like poor sanitation system, poor sewerage system, mismanagement of chowk, haphazardly parked vehicles. Drains are chocked.

We are facing hardships due to mis-management of traffic here. Almost daily an accident occurs here at Kunjwani Chowk.

There is no high mask light due to which it is all

dark here. Many accidents have taken place here due

to this but still no one is here to pay attention towards this.

Moreover, the other problem we are facing is due to encroachment of road and many a times this leads to accident. We have complained against this many times but no one paid any attention towards this.

In our ward there is a park here but it is unfortunate that the park meant here for the general public is in a pathetic condition.

One can find empty bottles, polythene bags, broken glass littered around in the park. The park is a boon for anti social people only as one can find alcoholics having liquor here during late evening hours. We cannot go there for a walk due to this. The park has failed to meet it purpose and this is due to neglected approach of the concerned authorities.

Moreover, the pond near Peer Baba has become a victim of apathy. All the waste and garbage is thrown in it. In the absence of dustbins and shortage of safaikarmarcharis, the pond has turned into a garbage dumping place.

Once it was a scared place but today it has become a dumping site. We have appealed many times but no one ever pay attention towards this.

Through your paper I would like to request the concerned to maintain this pond and install a high mast light here on priority basis.

Satnam Singh,

Jammu.