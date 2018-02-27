Install CCTV cameras to check illegal mining in Tawi: DB

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey on Monday directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu to identify the entry and exit points and consider the possibility of installing CCTV cameras connected with a nearby control room to check illegal mining at River Tawi.

The court direction came in Public Interest Litigation filed by Advocate Dewakar Sharma highlighting various issues involving the conservation/preservation of River Tawi.

The DB observed that the status report submitted on behalf of the SSP, Jammu in WPPIL No. 19/2017 that should have actually been filed in the present writ petition, does not provide a complete answer to the issues which have been raised in court order dated November 1, 2017. “A copy of that compliance report be filed in the present writ petition also”, the court observed adding that this is particularly with regard to the installation of two additional check posts.

“The counsel appearing on behalf of the Geology and Mining Department has categorically stated that insofar as the river Tawi is concerned, the extraction of any minor minerals or other materials is completely banned. It is obvious that any extraction that is taking place is illegal. The material extracted is transported in vehicles. It is difficult to understand as to why the vehicles are permitted to go onto the river bed for the purposes of extraction and that the only vehicles which are seized are those which are carrying the extracted material. This obviously points to the deficiency in policing”, the court observed adding that several approaches can be undertaken, for example, installation of CCTV cameras on the entry and the exit points.

Division Bench further observed that a direction was also given for eviction of all the encroachers who have already been identified. The affidavit does not give us a clear picture with regard to that either, the court observed and directed to file a detailed compliance report within three weeks.