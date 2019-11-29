Insp Bimal Indu becomes National Champion for 2nd time

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Inspector Bimal Indu of J&K Police (presently posted in District Jammu) became National Champion in National Bench Press Power Lifting. The Championship was held in all categories of men and women from November 24 to 27, 2019 at New Delhi.

In 2018, the National Bench Press Power Lifting was held at Pune, Maharashtra wherein Inspr. Bimal Indu acquired National Championship for first time.

“Jammu Police expressed proud of such players who bring the name of police and inspires other police personnel for taking part in different games/activities for their fitness and become leading in sports,” the handout issued on Friday.