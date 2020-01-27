Insensitivity towards Kashmiris

Dear Editor,

Just a day after the tardy and partial restoration of internet services in Kashmir, the highly insensitive remark made by VK Saraswat, a member of the NITI Aayog, had added insult to injury. His blatant comment, with intent to defend the long ban on the internet, that the internet in Kashmir was used for nothing other than watching “indecent films” is manifestly an attempt to exhibit his unwarranted loyalty to the will of the union government. On one hand, the government claims that the rationale behind the abrogation of Article 370 was to include the Kashmiris in the mainstream of the country, but on the other hand, such insensitive comments manifest the latent communal prejudice.

Whereas the Supreme Court recently held that the right to access the internet is a fundamental right constitutionally protected under Article 19, such inconsiderate remarks are indeed unjustifiable. The country has witnessed record internet shutdowns since last year. In this ‘digital age’, it’s hard to conceive the routine without access to the internet. Furthermore, using such bans arbitrarily and as a repressive tool is not only a curtailment of their right to access general resources but also a hindrance to their personal as well as business and professional activities. The officials must also refrain from making such irresponsible comments based upon their biases and prejudices.

Shivanshu K. Srivastava,

Via-e-mail.