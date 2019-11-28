INPWS celebrates Constitution Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian National People Welfare Society (INPWS) celebrated Constitution Day, in a function held here at Bahu Fort.

In this connection, a debate competition was conducted in which students from different schools participated.

General Secretary, highlighted the role of Dr B.R Ambedkar who drafted the Constitution of India.

Later, prizes were distributed among the winner of debate competition. Books and school bags were distributed among students.

Karam Chand, President of the Society also spoke on the occasion.

Others who were present included Vimal Patyal Vice President, Vijay Kumar Secretary, Nobat Ram Khokhar Treasurer, Parbhat Lal Convenor, Sunil Kumar, Mohan Lal and Kuldeep Raj.