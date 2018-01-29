Innocent stone pelters of government attacked army convoy

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Martyrs (stone-pelters) kin to get jobs, compensation

BLUNT BUTCHER

JAMMU: Just a day after police pounced upon a few youth for hoisting Tricolour in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, the ‘misguided’ and ‘innocent’ stone pelters struck in the countryside and subjected the army convoy to heavy pelting, hurting a JCO and others besides damaging the vehicles. In the process, two persons, possibly stone-pelters, got killed.

No wonder, one of these days, compensation and jobs for next of the kin would be announced. This is routine in Kashmir, which has been happening unabatedly and would happen in future too. The stone-pelters have been getting best of all the world’s.

The government, being run by Narendra Modi’s BJP and Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP has ordered enquiry, ostensibly to find out why the army opened fire on the attacking stone-pelting mob. An FIR has also been lodged against a Major and other personnel of 10 Garhwal Unit for murder and attempt to murder. No FIR stands lodged or enquiry ordered against the stone-pelters notwithstanding Army saying they fired in self-defence.

The two incidents, one after another, pertaining to hoisting of Tricolour in Lal Chowk and killing of two youth in a Shopian Village call for a serious introspection by those running state of affairs in New Delhi. They must ponder whether the sops being offered to law breakers in the Kashmir Valley need to be continued or stopped.

Amnesty to stone-pelters did not work then and it is not going to work now, as the perpetrators and pelters know they would be rewarded rather than punished. They are getting bonus rather than bounties on their heads for taking on the mighty Indian Army that has been rendered toothless in Kashmir by wretched politicians. It is a travesty of tragedy that after committing heinous crimes of attacking the army during operations against terrorists or moving in the hostile landscape of the Valley, the stone pelters are set-free and in certain cases rehabilitated as well.

The PDP-BJP government has already made it clear that 5,500 first-time stone pelters during 2016-17 would be granted amnesty. The government had even withdrawn cases against many of these. On January 22, 2018, the Chief Minister told Legislative Council, “The government is reviewing the cases of second-time offenders involved in stone-pelting protests.” Apparently these measures have nod of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which clearly spells that the BJP government too has not learnt any lesson from the past. Before even considering such a step, the Centre should have known that amnesty to 634 offenders in 2008-09 and 4,327 youth involved in cases from 2010-14 failed in generating any goodwill among anti-nationals, which is reflected by the fact that 2016 witnessed horrific scenario of stone-pelting post killing of terrorist Burhan Wani, the reason being that supporters of Jihad used stone-pelting as Intifaada, a low cost terrorism, to keep India and its forces engaged.

While showing high degree of generosity to Kashmiri stone pelters, the PDP-BJP dispensation has not even given cursory consideration with regard to withdrawal of cases ‘just a few’ Jammu youth, booked during 2008 Amarnath land row agitation. Despite repeated assurances by a Union Minister from the Jammu region, no forward movement has been made in this regard. This speaks about the influence of the BJP over the PDP led government in the State.

BJP needs to make explaining as to whether any of the stone-pelters, granted amnesty, had actually sought it or assured of good-behaviour in future? Nothing of the sort must have happened and who knows how many times they might have repeated their pastime of stone pelting while roaming free on bail during these years.

The PDP-BJP government also owes an explanation as to how the cases of these stone pelters were even processed when the previous government had set a cut-off date for amnesty. By showing bravado of being soft towards anti-Indians, present government has discarded the precedence of ‘continuity’ in the administrative functioning. They have opened up a Pandora box which may lead to similar wrongs in the near future. If it is stone pelter today, it may be a chronic secessionist tomorrow. The appeasement knows no limits and the present dispensation can go to any extent in winning hearts and minds in Kashmir. This ‘mistaken’ doctrine of ‘winning hearts and minds’ has brought the State to present morass, where anti-national elements take maximum benefit of weak kneed governments, both at the Centre and the State.

The hide and seek of successive governments is going to boomerang. By providing oxygen to law breakers, they are encouraging law-abiding citizens to take to violence for achieving political objectives.