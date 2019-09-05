Injured youth succumbs

State Times News JAMMU: A youth, who was injured in clash in Srinagar, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. As per details, Israr Ahmed Khan, got injured in a clash on August 8 and was under treatment in the hospital. On Wednesday he succumbed to injuries. Police has registered a case for investigation.
